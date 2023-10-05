Breakwater Capital Group Acquires 1,968 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 85,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.65. 48,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $77.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.89.

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

