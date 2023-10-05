Breakwater Capital Group Acquires 6,952 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 80.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22,300.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 723.1% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of RPV stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.34. 59,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,647. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.13 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.52 and its 200-day moving average is $75.78. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

