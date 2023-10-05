Breakwater Capital Group Acquires 817 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFA traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $67.35. 4,911,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,804,188. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

