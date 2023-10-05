Breakwater Capital Group Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,862 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,078 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on QCOM
QUALCOMM Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $109.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,004,638. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.08. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $120.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than QUALCOMM
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Huawei Has Entered The Chips Race, Markets Still Prefer These
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- Restaurant Stocks Go on Sale…Which Are Really on the Value Menu?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 5 Reasons to Buy and Hold Exxon Mobil For 2024
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.