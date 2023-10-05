Breakwater Capital Group Boosts Stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 397.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,083 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,795 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 260.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 48.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,436 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NUV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.18. 138,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,430. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $9.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.65.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Increases Dividend

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from Nuveen Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

