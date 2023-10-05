Breakwater Capital Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN)

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 76.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 25.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NXN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.37. 1,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,803. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.93.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

(Free Report)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.