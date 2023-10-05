Breakwater Capital Group Grows Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,810,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,147 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,427,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,958 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,462,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,826,000 after purchasing an additional 320,800 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,664,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,862,000 after purchasing an additional 509,613 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,512,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,977,000 after buying an additional 32,804 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.63. The company had a trading volume of 268,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,396. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.93. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.