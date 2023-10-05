Breakwater Capital Group Grows Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,608,000 after purchasing an additional 143,977 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 65.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,014,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,277,000 after acquiring an additional 58,209 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,462,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,634 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,877.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.18.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $62.72. The company had a trading volume of 246,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.37. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.57 and a 52-week high of $70.65.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile



Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

