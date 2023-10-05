Breakwater Capital Group Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Breakwater Capital Group cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $231.77. The company had a trading volume of 111,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,204. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.21. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $252.93.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

