Breakwater Capital Group Has $3.02 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Breakwater Capital Group lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Breakwater Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $242.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,382. The company has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.25 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.37 and a 200-day moving average of $254.18.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.