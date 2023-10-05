Breakwater Capital Group Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the quarter. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period.

SYLD traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.69. 87,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $761.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.67 and a 200 day moving average of $60.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3046 per share. This is a boost from Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

