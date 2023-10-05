Breakwater Capital Group Increases Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.71. 1,979,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,830,099. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.88. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $51.11.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.