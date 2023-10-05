Breakwater Capital Group Increases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $355.62. The stock had a trading volume of 15,989,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,405,715. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

