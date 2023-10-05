Breakwater Capital Group Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,550,334. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.37 and a 12-month high of $81.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.264 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

