Breakwater Capital Group Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGP. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,172,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,466,000 after buying an additional 1,032,843 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,630,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,048,000 after buying an additional 529,509 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,354,000 after buying an additional 404,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,424,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,227,000 after buying an additional 346,187 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.70. The stock had a trading volume of 45,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,478. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $73.71 and a 52-week high of $96.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.23.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

