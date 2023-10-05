Breakwater Capital Group Purchases 4,296 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.83. The stock had a trading volume of 982,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,211. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average is $47.47. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $48.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.3419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

