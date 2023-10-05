Breakwater Capital Group Raises Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,765,000 after purchasing an additional 46,157,887 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 304,095.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 666,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,464,000 after buying an additional 665,969 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,597,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $11,665,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 174,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after acquiring an additional 111,984 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $97.53. 277,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.82.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

