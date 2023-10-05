Breakwater Capital Group Sells 2,137 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Breakwater Capital Group reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 200,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,542,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,747,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $96.55. 276,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,214. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.11 and its 200 day moving average is $97.81. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.32 and a 52 week high of $99.66.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

