Breakwater Capital Group Sells 3,530 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Breakwater Capital Group trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,638,800,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,063. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.63. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.51 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

