Breakwater Capital Group Sells 500 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Breakwater Capital Group trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Stryker were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SYK stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $264.63. The company had a trading volume of 197,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,965. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.68. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $203.23 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The company has a market cap of $100.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SYK

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.