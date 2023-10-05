Breakwater Capital Group Sells 6,394 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Breakwater Capital Group lessened its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,394 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group owned about 0.17% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,187.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Shares of ISCG traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.38. 4,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,564. The company has a market cap of $351.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $33.66 and a 52 week high of $43.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.94.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

