Breakwater Capital Group Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Breakwater Capital Group lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,961 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 3.0% of Breakwater Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,880,000 after buying an additional 141,337 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $714,000. Rebalance LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 154,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.11. The stock had a trading volume of 519,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,682. The company has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $164.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

