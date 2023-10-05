BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($1.29) Per Share (NASDAQ:BCTX)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.29) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.32). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BriaCell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.46) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

BCTX stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.57. BriaCell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $8.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the management of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Bria-IMT, a whole-cell cancer vaccine that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials in combination with the immunotherapy development candidates retifanlimab.

