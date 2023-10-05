Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,828 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $35,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $216.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.61. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

