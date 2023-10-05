Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 5,000 Shares

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $15,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,295,746 shares in the company, valued at $19,705,684.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,764 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $9,038.28.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 9,346 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $32,150.24.

On Monday, September 11th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,675 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $9,870.75.

On Friday, September 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,425 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $5,258.25.

On Friday, August 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 11,318 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $43,800.66.

On Friday, July 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 11,182 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $43,945.26.

On Monday, July 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 233 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $925.01.

On Thursday, July 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 22,500 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $90,225.00.

Brightcove Price Performance

Brightcove stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. Brightcove Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $132.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.85 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%. Equities analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BCOV. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brightcove

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 82,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 26,844 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

See Also

