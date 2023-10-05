Brokers Set Expectations for TransDigm Group Incorporated’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of TransDigm Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Kedia now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $7.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.54. The consensus estimate for TransDigm Group’s current full-year earnings is $23.14 per share.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $926.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TDG

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $821.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $870.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $825.65. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $940.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.68, for a total transaction of $2,618,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.66, for a total value of $482,815.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,990,552.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.68, for a total value of $2,618,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,961 shares of company stock valued at $65,346,077 in the last ninety days. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.