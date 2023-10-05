Brokers Set Expectations for TransDigm Group Incorporated’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of TransDigm Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Kedia now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $7.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.54. The consensus estimate for TransDigm Group’s current full-year earnings is $23.14 per share.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
TransDigm Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $821.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $870.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $825.65. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $940.00.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.68, for a total transaction of $2,618,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.66, for a total value of $482,815.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,990,552.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.68, for a total value of $2,618,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,961 shares of company stock valued at $65,346,077 in the last ninety days. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
