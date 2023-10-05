Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st.

Cal-Maine Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 60.0% per year over the last three years. Cal-Maine Foods has a payout ratio of 162.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 201.3%.

CALM stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.13. The company had a trading volume of 114,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of -0.08. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $65.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.61.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $459.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.52 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 82,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,303,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

