Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st.

Cal-Maine Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 60.0% annually over the last three years. Cal-Maine Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 162.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 201.3%.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $44.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of -0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.61. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.31). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $459.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

