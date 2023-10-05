Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $459.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.52 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 53.64%. The company’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share.

CALM stock opened at $44.04 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $65.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 19.45%.

CALM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

