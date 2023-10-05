Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of down low-single digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $779.67 million. Caleres also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Caleres from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Caleres Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $26.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $957.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.81. Caleres has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $29.98.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.85 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,487 shares of company stock worth $1,038,253 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caleres during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Caleres by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Caleres by 523.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Featured Articles

