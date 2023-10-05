Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 2,499 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 1,391.8% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.68.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.46. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

