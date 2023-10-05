Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at Bank of America

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.6 %

CP opened at $73.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 41.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 82,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 35,220 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.