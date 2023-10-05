Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at Bank of America

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.59% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.6 %
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 41.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 82,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 35,220 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
