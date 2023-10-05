Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Purchases £17,000 in Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) insider David S. Lowden bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £17,000 ($20,548.77).

CPI opened at GBX 16.40 ($0.20) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £278.80 million, a PE ratio of -820.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54. Capita plc has a 1 year low of GBX 16.16 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 44.92 ($0.54). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 27.80.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

