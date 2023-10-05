Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Position Reduced by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group lessened its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,419 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 778,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,732,000 after purchasing an additional 87,993 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 611,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,939,000 after purchasing an additional 72,064 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 125.5% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 14,419 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,331,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,341,000 after acquiring an additional 438,522 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

CGCP traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.33. 24,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,484. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.