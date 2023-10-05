Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,750 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.