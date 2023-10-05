Capital Insight Partners LLC Buys Shares of 9,780 Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Equitable by 333.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 9.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 236.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Equitable Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EQH stock opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.61. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.38. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Equitable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.