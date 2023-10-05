Capital Insight Partners LLC Buys Shares of 9,780 Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Equitable by 333.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 9.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 236.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.
Equitable Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of EQH stock opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.61. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.38. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $33.24.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Equitable Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 88.89%.
Equitable Company Profile
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
