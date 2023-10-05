Capital Insight Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Capital Insight Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100,996.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601,188,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,018,900,000 after acquiring an additional 600,594,035 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835,071 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,382 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,881,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,132,000 after acquiring an additional 910,850 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $69.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.06. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $92.60.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

