Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $321,000 Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AGCO by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in AGCO by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in AGCO by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $115.19 on Thursday. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $145.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.73 and a 200-day moving average of $125.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.57. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AGCO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on AGCO from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.45.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

