Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in NICE by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NICE by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in NICE by 45.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NICE by 2.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in NICE by 55.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on NICE in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.22.

NICE Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $169.97 on Thursday. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $164.65 and a fifty-two week high of $231.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.89.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. NICE had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $581.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. NICE’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

