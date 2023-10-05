Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $441,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 357.5% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 78.7% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.1% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total transaction of $49,636.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,986.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total transaction of $49,636.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,986.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,951 shares of company stock worth $10,141,337. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $548.05 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $614.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $567.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.79.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

