Capital Insight Partners LLC Invests $244,000 in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 105.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter worth approximately $439,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $118.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.37 and a 12-month high of $124.53.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $210.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $59,043.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $59,043.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $281,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,503.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.