Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases 1,040 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 147.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $43.73 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $47.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.94.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

