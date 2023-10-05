Capital One Financial Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.06. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $8.94 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.37 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.63.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $113.30 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 130.0% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $585,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

