Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Bank of America from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.68.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $92.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.58. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $451,571,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $434,176.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,609,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $451,571,960.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,286 shares of company stock worth $3,902,710 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 43.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

