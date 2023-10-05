Carter Bankshares, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Carter Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.04. The consensus estimate for Carter Bankshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.38). Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.96 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CARE opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Carter Bankshares has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $279.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 249.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits.

