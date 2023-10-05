cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Investment analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
cbdMD Price Performance
Shares of YCBD opened at $0.94 on Thursday. cbdMD has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.04.
cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative net margin of 81.40% and a negative return on equity of 79.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On cbdMD
About cbdMD
cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than cbdMD
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 5 of the Most Active Penny Stocks Worth Your Precious Time
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Disney: 3 Reasons To Start Backing Up The Truck
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 5 Low Beta, High-Yield Stocks for Your Low-Risk Income Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.