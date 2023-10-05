cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Investment analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of YCBD opened at $0.94 on Thursday. cbdMD has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.04.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative net margin of 81.40% and a negative return on equity of 79.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in cbdMD in the first quarter worth about $378,000. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in cbdMD in the second quarter worth about $550,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in cbdMD in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in cbdMD in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in cbdMD by 11.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 139,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

