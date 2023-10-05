Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.97% from the stock’s current price.

CLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.44.

Shares of CLS opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 2.10. Celestica has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $11,360,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,428,000 after acquiring an additional 885,919 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 26.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,799,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,900,000 after acquiring an additional 792,465 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the second quarter worth about $10,538,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the second quarter worth about $10,445,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

