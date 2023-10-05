Centrifuge (CFG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $17.01 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $17.01 million and approximately $332,308.63 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001018 BTC on exchanges.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

