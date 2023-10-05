CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

CF Bankshares Stock Up 0.3 %

CFBK stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. CF Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $82.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 13.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CF Bankshares will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Bankshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Bankshares

In related news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $51,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,126.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in CF Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 65.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CF Bankshares by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CF Bankshares by 9.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.