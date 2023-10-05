Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.52

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 241114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chegg from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.19 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 37.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Chegg by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chegg during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,524,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

